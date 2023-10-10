WANTAGH, N.Y. (PIX11) – Police are searching for a man and a woman wanted for attempting to lure a 7-year-old boy while he was playing outside of his home in Wantagh Sunday.

A gray Buick Enclave with the suspects inside pulled up to the home around 3:45 p.m., police said. The woman got out of the car, approached the boy and asked if he would come with her, according to authorities.

The boy ran inside, police said. The woman got back into the car and fled the scene going westbound on Jerusalem Avenue, according to authorities.

Police describe the driver as being a clean-shaven man. The woman is described as being 5’4″ with long, brown hair.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the above incident to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

