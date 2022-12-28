NEW YORK (PIX11) — A 76-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman were found with fatal injuries in separate residential fires in the Bronx and Brooklyn late Tuesday, according to authorities.

The male victim, Milton Barnes, was found unresponsive after firefighters extinguished a blaze at an apartment building on Rochambeau Avenue near East 212th Street in the Norwood section of the Bronx around 10:20 p.m., officials said.

Emergency responders pronounced Barnes dead at the scene. The city medical examiner will determine exactly how Barnes died.

FDNY fire marshals will formally investigate the cause of the blaze, though police sources told PIX11 News that preliminary signs suggest that a faulty space heater is to blame. The fire was contained to Barnes’ apartment.

Two other people were hospitalized with injuries from that fire, officials said, though their conditions were not specified.

At nearly the same time Tuesday night, another fire tore through a home on Rochester Avenue near Lincoln Place in the Crown Heights section of Brooklyn, authorities said.

After beating back the flames, firefighters found the unresponsive female victim inside the building, officials said.

First responders rushed the woman to an area hospital, but she could not be saved. Her identity had not been publicly released as of early Wednesday pending notification of her family.

As with the Bronx blaze, the city medical examiner will determine the woman’s cause of death, while the FDNY will probe how the fire started.