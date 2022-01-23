Man who mooned flight attendant during mask dispute charged for ruckus

Delta Air Lines plane

A Delta Air Lines plane. (Daniel Slim/AFP via Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) — An Irish man on a Delta flight from Dublin to New York is facing up to 20 years in prison on a federal charge after authorities say he created “numerous disturbances” on a Jan. 7 flight.

According to a federal complaint unsealed Friday, Shane McInerney, 29, of Galway, refused to wear a mask, threw a can that hit another passenger, and pulled down his pants and exposed his buttocks to a flight attendant.

He made a court appearance last week and was released on bond. His attorney, Benjamin Yaster, declined to comment.

