STAMFORD, Conn. (PIX11) – A Connecticut man who lost both legs after getting struck by a subway train in Brooklyn is not letting the tragic accident hold him back from living an active life.

Roman “Rome” Leykin plans to race in the TCS New York City Marathon on Sunday for his second time as a hand cyclist and has big goals this time around.

The 36-year-old suffered a seizure when he fell on the subway tracks of the L train on his way to work in 2018. Both of his legs were amputated after being hit by the train. He also suffered a traumatic brain injury.

“Hang on, let me cross my legs,” he jokes while sitting on a park bench in Stamford.

Despite the serious injuries, the bilateral above-knee amputee is self-deprecating and doesn’t take life so seriously.

During our interview, children walking by noticed he’s missing limbs.

“He doesn’t have…” one child said to another trying to be discreet.

“I know! I don’t!” Leykin responds with a smile. “I don’t have legs, but I have tech legs at home!’”

“Are you a celebrity?” the child asks.

“Yeah!” Leykin responds.

What he does take seriously is training for his second TCS New York City Marathon as a hand cyclist. The Stamford resident says he’s in the best shape of his life.

“When I had legs, I wasn’t going to the gym,” Leykin said. “I wasn’t handcycling. I wasn’t really doing anything proactive, energetic.”

He’s built a strong upper body and enjoys being able to lay down while racing.

“Its comfy,” Leykin points out. “You don’t have to use your legs and you get wind back in your hair. You go fast and I like to go fast.”

He credits the group Achilles International for getting him involved in the sport. The global organization says it breaks down barriers to race start lines and empowers the disability community to cross the finish line.

Leykin trains in Central Park with the group every Saturday.

“I was able to be around other amputees, other people with disabilities, and when I felt down they were the ones who picked me back up,” Leykin added.

He’s now returning the feeling and uplifting others in similar positions.

“I feel like I always had this thing inside me that I would be great, that needs to be great, that should effect others and I just needed a catalyst to give me the reason to let me be me and my catalyst was a traumatic accident,” Leykin said.

He hopes to one day run the TCS New York City Marathon in his blades. His goal for Sunday’s race is to cross that finish line in two hours or less, which would then set him up for his next goal – qualifying for the Boston Marathon.