Man who left NY woman to die in suitcase sentenced to 30 years

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — A federal judge has imposed a 30-year prison sentence on a man who tied up his ex-girlfriend in her New York apartment and stuffed her in a suitcase where she suffocated and was found dead in Connecticut a week later.

Javier Da Silva was sentenced Thursday in federal court in White Plains, New York. He pleaded guilty to a kidnapping charge last year in the 2019 killing of 24-year-old Valerie Reyes, of New Rochelle.

Her body was found in the suitcase in Greenwich, Connecticut. Da Silva apologized during the court hearing.

He told investigators that he and Reyes were having sex at her New Rochelle apartment when “at some point she fell to the floor and hit her head,” prosecutors said in a federal complaint. Da Silva then said he put packing tape over Reyes’ mouth, bound her legs and hands and put her in a suitcase that he later put in her car, the complaint said.

Reyes’ mother called Da Silva a “soulless” person who deserves to suffer.