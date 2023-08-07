View of the northbound Robert Moses Causeway bridge on Monday, July 21, 2014, in Babylon, N.Y. (AP Photo/Kathy Kmonicek)

LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) – A man was rescued after he fell into the water off the Robert Moses Causeway Bridge following a car crash early Sunday, officials said.

Officials said that state police responded to a report of a crash in the northbound lanes around 2 a.m. and found an unoccupied Ford Escape.

Troopers heard a phone ringing in the car, officials said, and answered it. The call was coming from the sibling of 21-year-old Edgardo Lopez, officials said, who hadn’t heard from him since the crash.

Officials said that the troopers spotted Lopez in the water over the side of the bridge and grabbed a rope from the car. Troopers then threw the rope out to Lopez and tied it to the other end of the bridge, officials said.

The Suffolk County Police Marine Bureau also responded to the scene and were able to pull Lopez from the water, officials said. He was taken to Good Samaritan University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash is under investigation.

