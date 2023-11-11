NEW YORK (PIX11) – A man who allegedly attacked two people in back-to-back assaults on Friday evening in the Bronx, was arrested on Saturday, police said.

Xavier Rodriguez, 29, attacked two people in the Bronx.

The first incident occurred in front of 2265 University Avenue at 8:10 p.m. According to police Rodriguez knocked a 49-year-old man to the ground. He then hit the victim with an unknown object and tried to press his thumbs into the victim’s eyes, police said.

Later that same day, Rodriguez walked up to a 52-year-old woman four minutes away from where his first attack was reported and slashed the victim in the forehead.

Rodriguez fled the scenes in both attacks on foot, police said.

Both victims were taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries. Rodriguez has been charged with assault; police stated.

Matthew Euzarraga is a multimedia journalist from El Paso, Texas. He has covered local news and LGBTQIA topics in the New York City Metro area since 2021. He joined the PIX11 Digital team in 2023. You can see more of his work here.