NEW YORK (PIX11) – A 66-year-old Jewish man was punched in the head after he bumped into an unknown individual while exiting a Duane Reade in Lower Manhattan on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place shortly before 9:30 a.m. on John Street. The attacker punched the 66-year-old man and then called him an “expletive Jew.” The victim was wearing a yarmulke at the time of the incident, police said.

The victim sustained a minor head injury but refused medical attention.

The attacker is described as a male with a medium build, believed to be in his 40s, and is 5’7″. He was last seen wearing a purple and black North Face jacket, a yellow polo shirt, and dark pants.

The NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force is investigating this incident, no arrests have been made.

Matthew Euzarraga is a multimedia journalist from El Paso, Texas. He has covered local news and LGBTQIA topics in the New York City Metro area since 2021. He joined the PIX11 Digital team in 2023. You can see more of his work here.