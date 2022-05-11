NEW YORK (PIX11)– The man wanted for allegedly shooting his girlfriend and her neighbor in Queens earlier this week fatally shot himself in the head in Brooklyn Wednesday morning, sources said.

Pedro Cintron, 55, was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head on McKibbin Street just before 8 a.m., sources said. He was transported to the hospital and was pronounced dead on arrival at 8:36 a.m. A firearm was recovered on the scene.

On Monday morning, Migdalia Ortega, a 51-year-old woman, was found with a gunshot wound to her head inside a third-floor apartment, according to police and law enforcement sources. The other woman, 48, was found in a second-floor apartment with two gunshot wounds to her torso.

Both victims were taken to a hospital. Ortega was pronounced dead and police described the 48-year-old woman as critical but stable.

Investigators believe there was a domestic incident between a man and Ortega on the third floor before shots rang out. The second-floor neighbor went to check on the woman during the fight and was shot as well, police said. She ran back to her apartment but there was also damage to her door and shell casings in the hallway, leading police to believe the gunman continued to shoot at her.

Authorities previously identified Cintron as the suspect.

The woman who was killed was a civilian employee of the NYPD, police said. She had 11 years of service with the city.