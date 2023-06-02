Timothy Taylor, 35, was wanted for questioning in connection to the deaths of two women in New York, police said. (PIX11)

PHILADELPHIA (PIX11) – A man wanted in connection to the deaths of his girlfriend and ex-wife in New York has been captured, authorities said.

Timothy Taylor, 35, was taken into custody Friday in Philadelphia, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Taylor was named as a person of interest in the death of his ex-wife, Bronx native Tishawn Folkes-Taylor. She was found dead last weekend in her home in Schenectady, New York.

Taylor was also wanted for questioning by detectives in Brooklyn after his girlfriend, 37-year-old Theresa Gregg, was killed inside her Williamsburg apartment on May 13.

Gregg’s own children dialed 911 after finding their mom unresponsive in the apartment, bleeding from several puncture wounds, NYPD sources told PIX11 News.

Gregg was an officer for the New York City Department of Homeless Services.

“She was a hard-working mom, working for the city, helping the homeless, and being an advocate of the homeless,” said former DHS peace officer Juan Beltran.

Folkes-Taylor’s family told PIX11 News her three young children were home when their mother was killed in Schenectady.

“Her 6-year-old child witnessed her mother being taken from this Earth. They are devastated right now,” said Stephanie McGraw, a domestic violence advocate working with the Folkes-Taylor family.

Folkes-Taylor’s brother said his sister had an active restraining order against her ex-husband, and there was a history of domestic abuse.

The U.S. Marshals Service offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to Taylor’s whereabouts after the Schenectady homicide.

Domestic and family health violence are common problems estimated to affect 10 million people in the United States every year. Anyone looking for help can find resources here.