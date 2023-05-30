WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police are on the hunt for a man who authorities say is connected to two separate murders –just weeks apart.

The person of interest is believed to have been in a relationship with both the victims, authorities said. Timothy Taylor is wanted for questioning in the alleged murder of 37-year-old Theresa Gregg, police said. Gregg was a mom and officer with the city’s Department of Homeless Services.

Domestic violence advocates working with the family told PIX 11 News she was in a relationship with the suspect and the two lived together.

Taylor, 35, is also a person of interest in another alleged murder, with his ex-wife that was found dead on Sunday, police said. An alleged domestic dispute between Taylor and 44-year-old Tishawn Folkes-Taylor happened in Schenectady, where Tishawn lived.

Tishawn died of trauma and her exact cause of death will be determined after an autopsy. according to the police.