Man wanted for spray painting over 60 cars across Astoria, Woodside: police

NEW YORK — NYPD’s Transit police is searching for a man they say is responsible for over five dozen cars being vandalized with spray paint over the past two months.

PIX11 News first reported earlier this week a series of 20 cars with a red “A” spray-painted and tires slashed that has happened in Queens recently. Police now say that over 60 have been vandalized over the past two months.

Over 5 dozen cars belonging to New Yorkers were vandalized with spray paint near the #Astoria neighborhood of Queens in the past 2 months. Citywide Vandals investigators want to ID the individual in this video – contact CrimeStoppers @NYPDTips or 800-577-Tips if you can help. pic.twitter.com/05g8u5Wk6G — NYPD Transit (@NYPDTransit) May 22, 2021

The letter A was painted onto 22 parked and unoccupied vehicles on 33rd Avenue from 23rd Avenue to Ditmas Avenue sometime late Wednesday into early Thursday, officials said.

A family PIX11 spoke to spent Thursday evening rubbing away the red “A” graffitied on the side door of their vehicle.

Not far away in Woodside, a building near 51st Avenue and 63rd Street also had the letter A spray painted onto it on Tuesday, police said.

Some of the letters spray painted onto the cars were in red and others were in white. There was also a circle painted around some of the A’s.

“I just bought the car,” a man named Brian told PIX11. “I just ran down to get something from my car and I saw [the vandalism]. It’s crazy, but it is what it is. Hopefully the insurance covers it.”

Also on Tuesday, a man told police his 2013 Hyundai, parked near 64th Street and 51st Avenue, was damaged with white spray paint. The tires were each slashed.

Now, police say this may date back nearly two months. At least 20 vehicles were spray painted between 31st Avenue and Broadway on March 26.

They then reported incidents on 23rd Avenue and Ditmars Boulevard and 34th Avenue and Ditmars involving over 45 more.

Police have yet to make any arrests and are still investigating.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.