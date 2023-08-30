MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A man shoved a woman onto subway tracks at the Chambers Street-West Broadway station in Manhattan Tuesday evening, police said.

The suspect purposefully pushed the 34-year-old woman from behind onto the tracks of the No. 1, 2 and 3 lines while she was on the southbound platform around 11 p.m., according to authorities. There were no words exchanged between the two before she was shoved, investigators said.

A good Samaritan helped the woman get off the tracks.

She was taken to a hospital with a leg fracture, police said. Her friends told PIX11 News that she was traumatized by the incident.

The suspect fled the scene after the push. Police described the suspect as a man in his 40s who was last seen wearing a red shirt, black pants, and work boots. A surveillance image of the suspect was released by the NYPD.

Police are searching for the suspect pictured. (Courtesy: NYPD)

The incident is not being investigated as a hate crime, police said.

NYPD statistics show that transit crime is down 4.5% this year compared to 2022. Violent crime on the subway in Manhattan South — where the shoving incident occurred — is up 19% this month compared to August 2022.

After the latest shoving incident, some subway riders told PIX11 News they are always aware of their surroundings when waiting on platforms for trains.

“I’m always very precautious,” said subway rider Jorge Plasencia. “I’m very aware of people around me. It’s always in the back of my mind of getting pushed onto the track.”