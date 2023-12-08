WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (PIX11) – Police are searching for a man accused of setting fire to two tarps with images of the Jewish star outside of a Brooklyn restaurant, according to the NYPD.

The incident happened on Nov. 18 around 4 a.m. The man allegedly set the fire in front of Shalom Japan in Williamsburg, according to authorities.

The man fled the scene going toward Rodney Street and South 5th Avenue, police said.

No injuries were reported and there was no structural damage to the building, according to authorities.

The NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force is investigating the incident.

Police said the suspect was last seen wearing black sneakers, a baseball hat, long pants and a long jacket.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Erin Pflaumer is a digital content producer from Long Island who has covered both local and national news since 2018. She joined PIX11 in 2023. See more of her work here.