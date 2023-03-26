NEW YORK (PIX11) – A suspect is wanted for three subway robberies in New York City, including one incident on a train where the robber allegedly placed a knife to the victim’s neck, according to police.

Two of the subway robberies occurred in Manhattan and one happened in Queens, NYPD officials said. None of the victims of the robberies reported any injuries.

The first incident in the string of robberies happened inside the 18th Street subway station in Chelsea, Manhattan, on Feb. 18, police said. The robber went up to a 40-year-old man using a MetroCard machine and stole his cellphone out of his pocket, authorities said.

The victim went after the robber and demanded he give his phone back. In response, the suspect allegedly shoved the victim and then stole $190 from his pocket before fleeing on a northbound No. 1 train, according to police.

The second robbery happened at the 36th Street subway station in Long Island City, Queens, on Feb. 24, according to police. A 24-year-old man was exiting the subway station when the suspect allegedly came up from behind and put his hand over the victim’s mouth and placed a hard object against his ribs, police said. The suspect allegedly stole the victim’s cellphone and EarPods.

The third robbery happened inside the Chambers Street subway station in Tribeca, Manhattan, on March 4, officials said. The suspect allegedly followed a 45-year-old man onto a northbound J train, asked the victim about a camera he was holding, then placed a knife to his neck, according to police. A brief struggle ensued before the suspect allegedly stole the camera and then fled the train into the Delancey Street-Essex Street subway station.

The suspect hasn’t been arrested. He has a beard and is believed to be about 6 feet 5 inches tall, 200 pounds and 30 to 35 years old, according to police.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).