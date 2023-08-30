QUEENS (PIX11) — Police are searching for a man accused of groping women in three separate incidents throughout New York City.

The most recent incident happened on Aug. 22, around 2 p.m. on the R train platform at the Pacific Street subway station, police said. The man inappropriately groped a 33-year-old woman before running away.

Two of the reported incidents allegedly happened in Queens, according to police. Last month, the suspect groped one victim, a 45-year-old woman on the No. 7 train at the Queensboro Plaza subway station, and another victim, a 38-year-old woman, while she was walking home, police said.

None of the victims were physically injured, police said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).