MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) – Police are searching for a man wanted for vandalizing Hebrew Union College with a drawing of a swastika.

Police said the incident happened on Aug. 14 around 4:45 p.m. The suspect drew the swastika on the building’s wall with blue chalk before he fled down West 4th Street toward Broadway.

Police describe the suspect as having short, dark hair and a slim build. He was last seen wearing a tank top and dark-colored backpack.

The NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force is investigating.

