QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) – Police are seeking a man wanted for damaging turnstile displays in a Queens subway station on July 23.

Authorities said the suspect entered the Beach 67 Street train station and used a glass bottle to damage three OMNY turnstile displays. The suspect then went further into the station, police said, where he attempted to break the window of a token booth with a long pole.

Police said he was last seen running out of the station on foot. No injuries were reported.

Police describe the man as being around 5’8″ with a medium build and facial hair. He was last seen wearing a black beanie, black t-shirt and dark blue jeans.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Erin Pflaumer is a digital content producer from Long Island who has covered both local and national news since 2018. She joined PIX11 in 2023. See more of her work here.