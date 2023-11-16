QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) – Police are searching for a man accused of trying to kidnap a 15-year-old girl on her way to school in Queens Village Wednesday morning, according to the NYPD.

It happened on Francis Lewis Boulevard and 113th Road. The man was standing next to a black SUV when he tried to nab the teenager and pull her in, according to authorities.

She was able to escape uninjured and the man drove off, police said. He’s described as being between 35 and 45 years old with a dark beard.

