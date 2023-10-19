MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. (PIX11) – A man is wanted for breaking into two homes and assaulting their occupants in Mastic Beach, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

Police said a man got into a home around 4 a.m. on Oct. 10 through an unlocked window. He then attacked a 78-year-old woman in the house, according to authorities.

The man is believed to have also broken into a home around 12:40 a.m. on Oct. 17, police said. He assaulted a 75-year-old woman during the break-in, according to authorities.

Both women were alone at the time of the attacks, police said. They were taken to area hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to call the Seventh Squad at 631-852-8752 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls can remain confidential.

