NEW YORK (PIX11) – A man tried to drag a young girl away from her mother in Brooklyn on Friday, police said on Sunday in an appeal to the public for help with finding the suspect.

The attempted kidnapping happened on Wyckoff Avenue near Jefferson Street around 8:30 p.m., police said.

A 36-year-old woman and her 7-year-old daughter were waiting at a food truck when the man ran up and tried to snatch the girl, according to the NYPD. The mom struggled with the suspect and was able to break the man’s grip on her daughter, police said.

The suspect then ran off, heading north on Wyckoff Avenue.

The girl was not physically injured in the incident, police said.

The NYPD on Sunday released photos of the suspect. Police said he has a slim build, a black mustache and a beard. He was last seen wearing a green camouflage hooded sweatshirt, black pants and gray sneakers.

Police are looking for this man in connection with an attempted kidnapping in Brooklyn on June 2, 2023. (credit: NYPD)

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).