NEW YORK (PIX11) – A man is wanted for throwing a metal object at a woman’s car during a road rage incident in Huntington on Aug. 2, police said.

Police said the incident took place on East Jericho Turnpike at around 8:15 p.m.

The suspect, driving a white van, is accused of throwing an object that would break the rear windshield of the woman’s 2020 Volkswagen.

