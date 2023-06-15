NEW YORK (PIX11) – A man suspected of killing two women in New York has been extradited to Brooklyn.

Timothy Taylor faces murder and weapons charges. Police said he killed his girlfriend, Theresa Gregg, a 37-year-old mother of twin girls and a special officer with New York City’s Department of Homeless Services. Taylor and Gregg lived together in Williamsburg, according to police.

Taylor was later arrested at a bar in Philadelphia.

He’s also suspected in the death of his ex-wife, Bronx native Tishawn Folkes-Taylor. She was found dead on May 28 in her home in upstate New York, authorities said. Charges in her case have not been announced.