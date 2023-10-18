BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – Police are searching for a man accused of stealing over $320,000 worth of jewelry and property in Brooklyn from late September to early October.

The man climbed through fire escape windows in broad daylight to commit the robberies, according to authorities.

In the first four robberies alone, the man allegedly stole over $27,000 worth of jewelry and other items.

The suspect stole around $300,000 of jewelry during the last reported incident, police said.

