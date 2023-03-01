NEW YORK (PIX11) — A man stole an American Airlines bus from John F. Kennedy International Airport early Wednesday and drove all the way to Brooklyn before he was stopped by police, according to authorities.

The thief climbed behind the wheel of the bus that was left running in an airport lot around 2 a.m. and took off, officials said.

He then drove from Queens to Brooklyn, before police were finally able to pull him over and take him into custody near Cadman Plaza, authorities said.

No one else was aboard the bus. No injuries were reported.

With charges pending, NYPD officials did not immediately identify the 43-year-old suspect by name but said that he has had prior brushes with the department.