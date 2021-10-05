Man steals $800 from collection box in Queens church: police

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
LIC church burglary

Police released images of a man who allegedly stole $800 from a collection box at a Long Island City church Sept. 28, 2021 (NYPD)

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens — About $800 was stolen from a collection box at a Queens church late last month, authorities said.

It happened on Sept. 28 around 4:40 p.m. at the St. George Coptic Orthodox Church along 31st Street and 39th Avenue in the Long Island City neighborhood.

The man entered the church and removed about $800 from a collection box before fleeing, cops said.

Police released surveillance video of the suspect walking down a driveway and later inside a part of the church. 

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

