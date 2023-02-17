HUNTINGTON, N.Y. (PIX11) – A Long Island family was torn apart by a deadly double stabbing Thursday afternoon.

The suspect, Candelario Cordova, was driving along Oakwood Road in Huntington with one of the victims, Roque Cisneros, as a passenger when he pulled over, retrieved a knife from the trunk and stabbed Cisneros multiple times just before 1 p.m., police said. Cisneros’s wife, Vilma Campos, pulled up in another vehicle alongside the horrific scene and Cordova then turned the knife on her, according to police.

Witnesses called 911 and police took Cordova into custody on Oakwood Road, authorities said. Police did not provide additional details about the motive for the stabbing or what led Cisneros’s wife to pull up to Cordova’s car.

Cisneros, 58, was pronounced dead at the scene. Campos, 54, was rushed to a hospital with injuries that police described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Police charged Cordova, 53, with second-degree murder. Additional charges were expected to be filed.

The relationship between the victims and Cordova was not immediately clear. All three live in Huntington Station.