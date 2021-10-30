Man stabbed to death in South Bronx: NYPD

SOUTH BRONX, N.Y. — A man was fatally stabbed in the South Bronx Friday night, police said.

Police were called to an apartment building on East 148 Street just before 8 p.m.

Officers found a 40-year-old man with a stab wound to his torso inside the vestibule of the building, police said.

He was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The victim’s name was being withheld until his family could be notified.

No arrests had been made, as of Saturday morning.

