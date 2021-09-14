Man stabbed multiple times in Bronx subway station: NYPD

Police are looking for this man in connection with a stabbing at a Bronx subway station on Sept. 12, 2021. (Credit: NYPD)

THE BRONX, N.Y. — A fight ended with a stabbing at a Bronx subway station over the weekend, police said Tuesday.

The 26-year-old victim and the suspect got into an argument on a northbound D train around 11:07 a.m. on Sunday, according to authorities. The dispute spilled out onto a subway platform at the Kingsbridge Road station and the suspect pulled out a knife, police said.

The suspect stabbed the victim in the chest and abdomen, and then tried to steal his backpack before fleeing the station, according to the NYPD.

The victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition, police said.

Surveillance video captured the suspect as he fled the subway station. Police released a photo of the man on Tuesday and describe him as about 5’4” tall with short black hair.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).