THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) – A man was stabbed multiple times after getting into an argument with another person inside the Fordham Road subway station, according to the NYPD.

Police said the assault happened around 8:25 p.m. A 51-year-old man was walking up the stairs when he got into a fight with another person, according to authorities.

The other person then stabbed the man in the thigh, shoulder and buttocks, police said.

The man was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect fled the scene on mass transit, according to authorities.

