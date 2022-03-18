WASHINGTON SQUARE PARK (PIX11) — A man was stabbed in the head inside Washington Square Park early Friday morning, police said.

The attack happened around 2:30 a.m. near the park’s famous fountain. Police said the victim and two men got into an argument and one of them stabbed him in the head.

Investigators believe the suspects and victim knew each other. The suspects fled the scene. The weapon had not been recovered, as of Friday morning.

The victim was taken to a hospital. The investigation remained ongoing.

