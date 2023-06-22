MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A man was stabbed in the stomach on board a northbound No. 5 train headed to the Bronx, police said.

The incident occurred Wednesday at around 6:45 p.m. Police said the 45-year-old victim got into a dispute with the assailant. The attacker then stabbed the victim in the stomach at the 125th Street and Lexington Avenue station in Manhattan, police said.

The victim was taken to Lincoln Hospital in the Bronx in stable condition.

The assailant was described as a man believed to be in his late 20s or early 30s and around 5-foot-3. He was last seen wearing a black hat, a black shirt, and blue jeans. He also has a ponytail, police said.

