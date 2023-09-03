BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A man was stabbed in the face and hand after an argument turned violent on Neptune Avenue in Coney Island Saturday, according to the NYPD.

The incident happened near Kaiser Park around 7:45 p.m. Police said the victim and suspect met each other in the park.

The victim was stabbed once in the left hand and once on the left side of his face, according to authorities. He was taken to NYU Langone Health.

The suspect, a 39-year-old man, was arrested in his home, police said.

