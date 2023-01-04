NEW YORK (PIX11) — A man is sought in a string of incidents where he exposes himself to women on the New York City subways, including a 14-year-old girl, police said Wednesday.

On five occasions from July to December, the suspect approaches a woman and touches himself while riding a Queens or Brooklyn train, police said. No injuries were reported in the incidents.

On July 22, the suspect allegedly did the lew act in front of an 18-year-old woman on the northbound F train near the 18th Avenue subway station in Kensington, police said.

On Sept. 9, the man exposed himself to a 14-year-old girl on the southbound F train while it was approaching the Avenue X subway station in Gravesend, police said. Two months later, the suspect did it again to a 36-year-old woman on the southbound F train near the Kings Highway subway station, police said.

The man exposed himself to a woman on the southbound Q train as it approached the Newkirk station on Dec. 27, police said. Later in the day, the woman saw the same suspect on the northbound Q train and he did it again, police said. The woman then took a picture of him with her cellphone before he fled.

On Friday, the suspect touched himself in front of a 20-year-old woman on the platform of the northbound M train at the Seneca subway station, police said.

The NYPD released a photo of the suspect, who remained at large, as of Wednesday. No description was provided.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).