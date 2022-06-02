NEW YORK (PIX11) — Since January, at least three women have had to make their way home with only one shoe. According to police, one suspect is targeting women in both Brooklyn and Queens, stealing single shoes directly off of their feet.

The first reported incident happened about 9 a.m. Jan. 24 in front of a Utica Avenue home. Police said the man followed a 24-year-old woman into the residence, stealing her right shoe once inside.

About 11:05 a.m. on Feb. 9, police said the man approached a 47-year-old woman at the Grand Army Plaza subway station in Park Slope. He removed the woman’s left sneaker during the incident.

The last reported incident took place May 24 at about 12:15 p.m. The same suspect approached another 24-year-old woman inside of a Queens Boulevard store and stole her left shoe, police said.

An investigation is ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).