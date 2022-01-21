Man smashes windows, breaks into two Staten Island businesses: NYPD

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — One man is wanted for breaking into two Staten Island restaurants by shattering their windows, police said Friday.

The two incidents — which took place in St. George and New Dorp — happened on Nov. 12 and Dec. 27, res[ectively.

At about 5:30 a.m. Nov. 12, the suspect used a brick to break the front window of a deli on Castleton Avenue. He then stole about $600 cash from a register before running away on foot, police said.

More than a month later, on Dec. 27, the same man entered a pizza restaurant on Hylan Boulevard. Police said the man used a rock to break a window at the building at about 6:30 a.m. Property was taken from the incident, but police did not know what it was or what it was valued.

The man was last seen wearing a baseball hat, sweatshirt, dark pans and a face mask.

Police released surveillance photos taken from the St. George deli.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

