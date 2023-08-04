BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A man was injured early Friday morning after he was run over by a beach rake as Parks Department employees were cleaning, officials said.

Parks officials said the man was wrapped in a blanket and sleeping on the beach near Stillwell Avenue when the accident happened at 3:20 a.m. Police responded and EMS took the man, who was conscious and breathing, to the hospital, officials said.

The Parks Department cleans the beaches overnight to prepare them for patrons, according to officials. After the beaches close for the day at 10 p.m., officials said the NYPD does a tour of the 2.4-mile long beach to make sure patrons have left the beach.

Erin Pflaumer is a digital content producer from Long Island who has covered both local and national news since 2018. She joined PIX11 in 2023. See more of her work here.