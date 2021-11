NEW YORK (WWTI) — In honor of Transgender Day of Remembrance on November 20, Governor Kathy Hochul announced that New York State Landmarks will be lit pink, white, and light blue on Saturday.

The purpose of the day is to honor the memory of the transgender people who lost their lives to acts of transgender violence, according to glaad.org. The day was first celebrated in 1999 by transgender advocate Gwendolyn Ann Smith as a vigil to honor the memory of Rita Hester who was a transgender woman who was killed in 1998.