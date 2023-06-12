Police are looking for this man in connection with a slashing inside a Bronx subway station on June 9, 2023. (credit: NYPD)

SOUTH BRONX (PIX11) – Two robbers slashed a man multiple times inside a Bronx subway station on Friday, police said Monday.

The suspects started a fight with the victim and demanded his property near Third Avenue and East 149th Street just before 5 p.m., police said. The 51-year-old victim ran from the men, who chased the victim into a nearby subway station and pulled out boxcutters, according to the NYPD.

The victim was slashed in the neck and face, police said. The suspects then ran off without any property.

The victim was treated at a hospital.

One of the suspects was arrested a short time later, according to the NYPD. Police did not immediately provide charges filed against the suspect. The second suspect remained on the loose, as of Monday.

The NYPD released a photo of the second suspect.Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).