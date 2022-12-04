NEW YORK (PIX11) — The NYPD is searching for a suspect who allegedly slashed a man in the face on a southbound F train Sunday morning at the Union Turnpike Station in Kew Gardens, Queens.

Police say the 41-year-old victim was approached by a man in his 20s, who demanded property. The victim was slashed in the face and taken to Jamaica Hospital in stable condition. Police say the suspect fled on a southbound train.

It comes amid a string of attacks on subways. A 21-year-old woman is recovering from burns after being doused in the face with a chemical substance Friday morning in the Nostrand Avenue/Winthrop Street subway station.

Late Monday night, police responded to a double stabbing inside the Rockefeller Center subway station.

On Tuesday, police responded to a slashing on a no. 2 train approaching 72nd Street in Manhattan, a stabbing inside the Parsons Boulevard/Archer Avenue station in Jamaica, and a stabbing at the Fordham Road station.

On Thursday, four NYPD executives announced their retirement, including Chief of Transit, Jason Wilcox. At an MTA committee meeting last week, Wilcox pointed to some promising statistics.

“In the last four weeks, we have seen a crime reduction of 13% in overall major felony crime, when compared to last year. That, importantly, includes a 33% decrease in robbery,” Wilcox said.

On Sunday’s PIX on Politics, MTA CEO Janno Lieber said there are 1,200 extra officers per day in the subway system, and that it’s making a difference.

“We have been doing these announcements to let folks know we have cops on the platforms,” said Lieber. “In many, many stations, that is having a positive impact on rider perception, and that matters.”