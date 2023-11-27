THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) – Police are searching for two suspects after a man was killed in a shooting in a Bronx parking lot on Sunday, according to the NYPD.

Officers responded to a 911 call of a man shot near the Hutchinson River Parkway in Throggs Neck around 11:50 p.m., police said. That’s when they found a man, identified as 49-year-old Raymond Resto, with gunshot wounds, according to authorities.

He was transported to NYC Health and Hospitals/Jacobi where he was pronounced dead. The two suspects fled the scene in a blue BMW, police said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

