HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) – A man was fatally shot during an argument inside a Harlem bodega on Sunday, according to sources.

The shooting happened around 6:09 p.m. near West 142nd Street, according to the NYPD. Jazeke Samuels, 30, was found with a gunshot wound to his torso and left arm, police said.

Samuels was transported to NYC Health + Hospitals/Metropolitan where he was pronounced dead, according to authorities.

Police haven’t made any arrests and said the investigation is ongoing.

