BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) – A man was shot near a Bronx 7-Eleven in a police-involved shooting, police said.

Officers responded to a crime in progress on East Tremont and Barkley Avenue around 2:30 p.m. An unidentified man pulled out a knife, and officers shot him. He was taken to a nearby hospital, a spokesperson for the NYPD said.

The NYPD officers who responded to the call did not sustain injuries; authorities stated.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

