Correction: A previous version of this story misstated the borough in which the shooting took place.

JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) — A man was shot in the head inside a car in Queens late Tuesday night, police said.

Officers found a 35-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his head inside a Nissan Altima near Sutphin Boulevard in Jamaica around 2:50 a.m., according to the NYPD. First responders pronounced the man dead at the scene.

It remained unclear what led to the shooting. No arrests had been made, as of Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips