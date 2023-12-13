QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) – A man was injured in a shooting at a jewelry store during a robbery in Queens on Tuesday, according to the NYPD.

It happened at a jewelry store on Junction Boulevard around 6:30 p.m., police said.

Three men entered the store and allegedly stole some jewelry before shooting the employee in the right shoulder, according to authorities.

The employee was taken to the hospital.

