INWOOD, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man opened fire at someone sitting in a parked vehicle, striking the man in the groin area and in the left leg, police said Friday.

The 20-year-old victim was shot on West 204th Street near Vermilyea Avenue around 1 a.m. on Feb. 28, officials said. He was taken to a hospital for treatment via private means.

Police said the shooter fled eastbound on West 207th Street in a dark-colored Ford. He was last seen wearing a green jacket, light blue hooded sweatshirt, dark blue pants and dark colored sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).