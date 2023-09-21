A man was fatally shot while he was trying to stop another man from robbing him in Harlem Wednesday morning, according to the NYPD. (Credit: DCPI)

Police said the 65-year-old victim, identified as Anthony Williams, was standing on Lenox Avenue when the suspect approached him and tried to steal from him. Williams tried to stop the robbery and a struggle broke out, according to authorities.

That’s when the suspect fired his gun, shooting Williams in the chest, police said. The suspect fled the scene in a black Nissan Maxima going southbound on Lenox Avenue.

Williams was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Harlem where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect was last seen wearing a gray Nike hooded sweatshirt, black facemask, black jeans, and black sneakers.

