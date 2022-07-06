NEW YORK (PIX11)—A Florida man will spend nearly three decades in federal prison for seducing underage girls in New York and New Jersey, authorities said.

Christopher Nunez, 27, was sentenced to more than 26 years behind bars in Manhattan federal court Wednesday after pleading guilty in February to engaging in sexual activity with three minors, officials said.

In April of last year, prosecutors said Nunez traveled from Miami to New York to have sex with a 15-year-old girl from Westchester County whom he met on social media. Nunez picked up the victim at her home before taking her to another residence to have sex, officials said. He allegedly bought her the morning-after pill the following day, according to court records.

Nunez allegedly told the victim he had sex with other underage girls and that he was a pedophile, the complaint said.

The defendant was also accused of having sex with a 16-year-old New Jersey girl in June 2021. The encounter was captured on video and in photos, prosecutors said.

Nunez’s youngest victim was an 11-year-old Kentucky girl. He allegedly had sex with the young victim in March 2021, and that incident was also recorded and photographed, officials said.

“Christopher Nunez’s conduct is the nightmare of any parent,” said U.S. Attorney Damian Williams.