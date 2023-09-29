MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) – Police are searching for a man wanted for an assault at an A train station in Manhattan on Sept. 18.

A 64-year-old man was walking on the southbound platform when he was approached by the suspect who told him, “Throw yourself onto the tracks,” according to authorities. The man then pushed the victim onto the tracks before running from the station, police said.

The victim suffered three fractured ribs and a dislocated right shoulder.

The NYPD on Friday released surveillance images of the suspect. Police said the suspect was last seen wearing blue jeans, a light blue hooded sweatshirt, and yellow and black sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

