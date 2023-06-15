MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A man allegedly attacked a 75-year-old woman who was crossing the street in Midtown on Saturday, police said Thursday.

The assailant approached the woman and shoved her to the ground, then kicked her repeatedly in an unprovoked attack at Avenue of the Americas and West 34 Street, police said.

The attacker then fled and was last seen heading southbound on Avenue of the Americas.

The victim sustained minor injuries and was transported to Mount Sinai West via EMS in stable condition.

The NYPD on Thursday released surveillance images of the suspect. The assailant was described as a man with a heavy build, around 5’10, and believed to be in his 30s, police said. He was last seen wearing a tan headband, dark-colored ripped pants, and gray sneakers.



